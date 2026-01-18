New Details Emerge For Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 4 "Cinnabar"

Nigel Sylvester's next Air Jordan 4 collaboration finally has a release date. The BMX legend is back with Jordan Brand for the "Cinnabar" colorway.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 “Sail/Cinnabar” will be released on May 9th, 2026.

Nigel's been a Jordan collaborator for years now, always bringing his unique perspective to classic silhouettes. His previous Jordan 4s have become instant collectibles.

This "Cinnabar" version continues that tradition with a fresh color palette. Sail leather forms the base across the entire upper. Cinnabar red hits the eyelets, heel counter, and outsole for contrast. Black accents show up on the midsole and tongue area.

The mesh panels keep that signature Jordan 4 look intact. What stands out is how wearable this is. Not every collab needs to be loud. Sometimes restraint creates more impact, and Nigel understands that. The sail and red combo feels vintage without trying too hard.

Nike Air branding appears on the heel in classic fashion. Red laces match the cinnabar accents throughout. The aged midsole treatment gives it a slightly worn-in aesthetic from the jump.

Nigel's collabs always sell out because he gets it. He's not just slapping his name on shoes. There's thought behind every detail, from materials to color choices.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop.