Larry June Teases Unreleased Adistar Control 5 For 2026

BY Ben Atkinson
larry-june-adistar-control-5-sneaker-news
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: Larry Gordon attends the 2025 Hashtag Sports Conference on June 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Hashtag Sports)
San Francisco rapper Larry June previews an unreleased Adistar Control 5 featuring metallic silver, orange, yellow, and neon green.

Larry June just gave sneakerheads something to talk about. The San Francisco rapper posted a photo rocking an unreleased Adistar Control 5. And it's marked for a 2026 release.

If you know Larry, you know he's got serious taste in sneakers. The "Orange Print" artist has always kept his footwear game on point. He's been spotted in everything from vintage New Balance to rare Nike SBs over the years.

But lately, he's been leaning heavy into classic runners and retro models. The Adistar Control 5 he's wearing looks straight out of the early 2000s archives. Metallic silver meshes with vibrant orange, yellow, and neon green across the upper.

There's also hits of blue and red throughout the design. It's loud in the best way possible. Adidas has been bringing back performance runners from that era lately. Models like the Adistar Cushion and Response CL have found new audiences.

The Control 5 fits right into that wave of nostalgia. Larry captioned the post "2026" with two egg emojis and a basketball. Subtle but effective. He's clearly got early access to something special here.

Larry June Adidas

The unreleased Adistar Control 5 that Larry June's rocking is pure early 2000s energy with metallic silver mesh as the base and these wild gradient overlays flowing from orange to yellow. You've got neon green accents near the laces and heel, plus pops of blue and red woven into the design that make it feel like a sunset on your feet.

The chunky white midsole keeps it grounded while adding that retro running shoe vibe. The whole thing just screams Y2K performance aesthetic but in a way that actually works today, especially with how runners have come back into style recently.

Whether you're a Larry June fan or just love wild colorways, this one's worth watching. Adidas hasn't officially announced it yet, but seeing it on Larry's feet is basically confirmation. Keep your eyes open for more details!

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
