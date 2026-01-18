Air Jordan 14 "Forest Green" Gets Official Release Date

The Air Jordan 14 "Forest Green" now has a confirmed release date. Jordan Brand is bringing back this clean colorway after years of anticipation. Fans of the 14 have been asking for this one.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 14 "Forest Green" will be released on October 31st, 2026.

White leather covers most of the upper, keeping the base nice and simple. Forest green accents hit all the key areas throughout the design. The Ferrari-inspired side panels feature the signature green shade.

Perforations across the leather provide both ventilation and visual texture. Forest green wraps around the heel counter and extends to the toe cap.

The midsole stays white but includes green detailing on the signature wave pattern. That chrome Jumpman logo on the tongue brings some flash to the look. Grey mesh panels add depth near the ankle area. On the bottom, you'll find a white and green rubber outsole.

The 14's unique sole pattern delivers traction with style. It's one of the most recognizable Jordan outsoles ever made. This colorway originally dropped in the late '90s during MJ's final Bulls season.

It's been hard to find in decent condition for years. Now everyone gets another chance to grab a fresh pair. Jordan Brand tends to do right by the 14, and this release proves it. The "Forest Green" works because it doesn't try too hard. Sometimes less is more, especially with this colorway.

