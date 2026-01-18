Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue" Release Date Confirmed

Jordan Brand just dropped the official release date for the Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue." This colorway's been on everyone's radar, and now we finally know when it hits shelves.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Black/University Blue” is going to drop on July 18th, 2026.

Black nubuck dominates the upper, giving it that premium feel. But the real story here is how university blue breaks things up. You'll find it on the contrast stitching that traces the panels.

The reflective silver mesh on the sides? Still there, still iconic. That bright blue shows up in all the right places. Check the tongue lining and the Jumpman branding for proof. Even the collar gets the treatment. Black laces tie everything together without competing for attention.

Here's where it gets good: the translucent blue outsole. It's one of those details that makes the 5 instantly recognizable. The shark teeth along the midsole come through in white and blue. And yes, there's visible Air in the heel doing its thing.

This isn't trying to reinvent anything. It's taking what works about the Jordan 5 and applying a clean color story. Whether you're wearing them out or keeping them on ice, they'll turn heads.

