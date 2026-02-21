Jay-Z Drops New Website Celebrating 30-Year Career After "Dead Presidents"

Jay-Z is too busy being a mogul these days to remind us how he got there and drop new material, but that doesn't mean he isn't celebrating his musical prowess at all. Recently, he launched a new website commemorating 30 years of releasing music, and many fans hope this is the first step of many towards something significant.

At press time, the website is very simple: just a platform for folks to stream and purchase the official release of Hov's original "Dead Presidents." This first version of the song did not appear on the final tracklist of Reasonable Doubt, but it remains a very beloved track for casual fans and hip-hop historians alike.

Speaking of that classic album, this website also fuels speculation around special releases and promotions for the LP's upcoming 30th anniversary (June 25, 1996). As such, fans hope that Jay will expand this website for this occasion, perhaps with new physical releases, bonus streaming cuts, or something else entirely.

Of course, this doesn't quell all the rumors and theories around potential new Jay-Z music, which his name change on streaming services (bringing back the umlaut on the Ÿ from his early days) also contributed to. But no confirmation or significant hint about that exists as of writing this article. So we'll have to see what else this 30-year milestone will bring.

What Was Jay-Z's First Album?

Reasonable Doubt marked Jay-Z's first full-length album, and is still a fan-favorite that ranks highly among his best work. With many other classics on there that have aged like fine wine, we wonder if he will share more alternate versions of them like with "Dead Presidents."

The album came out via Roc-A-Fella and featured DJ Premier, Biggie Smalls, Mary J. Blige, Jaz-O, Memphis Bleek, Foxy Brown, and more. It wasn't on streaming for a long time. But new fans have had the chance to do their homework on DSPs for years now, so catch up if you've missed out.