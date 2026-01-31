Exclusive Look At Unboxing The Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue"

The Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue" is making an unexpected comeback later this summer, exciting sneakerheads everywhere. This iconic colorway originally released in 2015 and quickly became a fan favorite.

Ovrnundr reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Black/University Blue” is going to drop on August 1st, 2026.

The return comes as Jordan Brand continues to revisit classic colorways from the catalog. The "Black/University Blue" features a predominantly black upper that creates a premium base.

University blue accents hit the collar, tongue, and midsole for that signature pop of color. The mesh panels on the side are an iconic AJ5 staple too. White contrast stitching runs throughout the entire upper, adding extra detail and visual interest.

Early images show the classic Air Jordan 5 silhouette remains the same, with no major changes. The iconic shark teeth on the midsole are present in white. The translucent rubber outsole appears to have that slightly aged look.

The Jumpman logo sits prominently on the heel and tongue as expected. This 2026 retro gives fans another chance to own one of the cleanest Jordan 5 colorways.

The "Black/University Blue" works across all seasons and pairs well with almost any outfit. The black base makes it versatile while the university blue accents provide just enough color.

The Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue" comes with a black nubuck upper that covers most of the shoe. Those university blue hits on the collar really stand out against all that black.

You can see the white contrast stitching running across the panels adding nice detail work. The mesh side panels have tthat worn in look.

The tongue is padded and features that vibrant university blue with the Jumpman logo front and center. Down below, the midsole has the classic shark teeth design in white with more blue accents.

The translucent outsole has a slightly icy look to it that's always been fire on Jordan 5s. The heel shows off the signature Jordan branding and that classic Air Jordan 5 shape we all know.