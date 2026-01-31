Exclusive Look At Unboxing The Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue"

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-5-black-university-blue-sneaker-news
Image via liukangscloset
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue" is making a surprise return in summer 2026 with its iconic black upper and university blue accents.

The Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue" is making an unexpected comeback later this summer, exciting sneakerheads everywhere. This iconic colorway originally released in 2015 and quickly became a fan favorite.

Ovrnundr reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Black/University Blue” is going to drop on August 1st, 2026.

The return comes as Jordan Brand continues to revisit classic colorways from the catalog. The "Black/University Blue" features a predominantly black upper that creates a premium base.

University blue accents hit the collar, tongue, and midsole for that signature pop of color. The mesh panels on the side are an iconic AJ5 staple too. White contrast stitching runs throughout the entire upper, adding extra detail and visual interest.

Early images show the classic Air Jordan 5 silhouette remains the same, with no major changes. The iconic shark teeth on the midsole are present in white. The translucent rubber outsole appears to have that slightly aged look.

The Jumpman logo sits prominently on the heel and tongue as expected. This 2026 retro gives fans another chance to own one of the cleanest Jordan 5 colorways.

The "Black/University Blue" works across all seasons and pairs well with almost any outfit. The black base makes it versatile while the university blue accents provide just enough color.

Read More: Costco Nike SB Causes Chaos At Costco's After Shock Release

Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue" Retail Price

The Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue" comes with a black nubuck upper that covers most of the shoe. Those university blue hits on the collar really stand out against all that black.

You can see the white contrast stitching running across the panels adding nice detail work. The mesh side panels have tthat worn in look.

The tongue is padded and features that vibrant university blue with the Jumpman logo front and center. Down below, the midsole has the classic shark teeth design in white with more blue accents.

The translucent outsole has a slightly icy look to it that's always been fire on Jordan 5s. The heel shows off the signature Jordan branding and that classic Air Jordan 5 shape we all know.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they are released.

Read More: Nike Reveals Bronny James’ Personal Signature Logo On LeBron Witness 9 PE

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-5-black-university-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 5 “Black/University Blue” Is Back in 2026 — Official Date Lands in Mid-July
air-jordan-5-black-university-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue" Returns In July 2026
air-jordan-5-black-university-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 5 “Black/University Blue” Makes Its Long-Awaited Return
G84DVrZWYAAaYt2 Sneakers New Photos Showcase The Air Jordan 14 “Black/University Blue”
Comments 0