Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" Returns Later This Month

New in-hand images of the Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" just surfaced ahead of its return. The iconic colorway is coming back to celebrate its 15th anniversary at the end of this month.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey” will be released on February 28th, 2026.

Jordan Brand is bringing back one of the cleanest Air Jordan 5 colorways ever created. The "Wolf Grey" first released in 2011 and instantly became a fan favorite among collectors. Its neutral grey tones make it incredibly versatile for everyday wear and styling across seasons.

The colorway has remained highly sought-after on the resale market for over a decade now. Wolf grey leather covers the entire upper from toe to collar creating a premium feel. White accents appear on the midsole, shark teeth, and lace locks providing clean contrast throughout.

The icy translucent outsole completes the tonal grey aesthetic perfectly without being too loud. This 15th anniversary retro will likely feature the same materials and construction as the original 2011 release.

Jordan Brand typically stays faithful to OG specifications when bringing back beloved colorways like this. The "Wolf Grey" represents one of the best non-OG Air Jordan 5 colorways ever designed.

Read More: Extremely Limited Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 Sample Surfaces Online

Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" Price

The Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" features a nice wolf grey nubuck leather covering the entire shoe from top to bottom. White hits appear on the midsole, those iconic shark teeth details, and the lace locks creating perfect contrast.

The translucent icy blue outsole shows off that classic Air Jordan 5 look we all know and love. Wolf grey laces match the upper perfectly while keeping everything cohesive and clean throughout the design.

White mesh netting on the side panels adds breathability and texture to the premium nubuck construction overall. The reflective 3M tongue shows the Jumpman logo and "23" branding in that signature Jordan 5 style.