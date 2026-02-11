Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" Returns Later This Month

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-5-wolf-grey-sneaker-news
Image via thatsodsoho
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" is returning at the end of February to celebrate its 15th anniversary with grey leather and white accents.

New in-hand images of the Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" just surfaced ahead of its return. The iconic colorway is coming back to celebrate its 15th anniversary at the end of this month.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey” will be released on February 28th, 2026.

Jordan Brand is bringing back one of the cleanest Air Jordan 5 colorways ever created. The "Wolf Grey" first released in 2011 and instantly became a fan favorite among collectors. Its neutral grey tones make it incredibly versatile for everyday wear and styling across seasons.

The colorway has remained highly sought-after on the resale market for over a decade now. Wolf grey leather covers the entire upper from toe to collar creating a premium feel. White accents appear on the midsole, shark teeth, and lace locks providing clean contrast throughout.

The icy translucent outsole completes the tonal grey aesthetic perfectly without being too loud. This 15th anniversary retro will likely feature the same materials and construction as the original 2011 release.

Jordan Brand typically stays faithful to OG specifications when bringing back beloved colorways like this. The "Wolf Grey" represents one of the best non-OG Air Jordan 5 colorways ever designed.

Read More: Extremely Limited Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 Sample Surfaces Online

Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" Price

The Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" features a nice wolf grey nubuck leather covering the entire shoe from top to bottom. White hits appear on the midsole, those iconic shark teeth details, and the lace locks creating perfect contrast.

The translucent icy blue outsole shows off that classic Air Jordan 5 look we all know and love. Wolf grey laces match the upper perfectly while keeping everything cohesive and clean throughout the design.

White mesh netting on the side panels adds breathability and texture to the premium nubuck construction overall. The reflective 3M tongue shows the Jumpman logo and "23" branding in that signature Jordan 5 style.

Overall this is one of the cleanest and most wearable Air Jordan 5 colorways ever released. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they are released.

Read More: Air Jordan 11 “Lapis” Brings Gorgeous Blue To Classic Silhouette

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-5-wolf-grey-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" New On-Foot Look
air-jordan-5-wolf-grey-sneaker-news Sneakers Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey” Retro Set For A 2026 Return
air-jordan-5-wolf-grey-sneaker-news Sneakers Official Release Date For The Air Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey”
air-jordan-5-wolf-grey-sneaker-news Sneakers Detailed Look Surfaces Of The Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey"
Comments 0