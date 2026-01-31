Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal" Receives Official Release Date

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-1-high-og-royal-sneaker-news
Image via House of Heat
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal" is returning in October 2026 with the classic royal blue, black, and white colorway from 1985.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal" is officially returning this October, bringing back one of the most iconic colorways. This marks another chance for sneakerheads to own one of the original Jordan 1 colorways from 1985.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal" will be released on October 10th, 2026.

Jordan Brand continues to satisfy fans by bringing back classic OG releases with proper retro treatment. The "Royal" features the timeless combination of royal blue, black, and white that made it legendary.

The colorway is one of the original Air Jordan 1 releases that Michael Jordan wore during his rookie season. It sits alongside the "Chicago" and "Bred" as part of the holy trinity of Jordan 1 colorways. This October release will feature the high-quality materials and construction fans expect from OG releases.

The royal blue leather dominates the toe box, heel, and collar areas. Black leather covers the mid-panels and provides contrast against the vibrant blue. The white leather side panels and midsole keep everything balanced and clean.

Nike Air branding on the tongue honors the original 1985 release instead of Jumpman branding. The classic winged basketball logo appears on the collar as it should. The "Royal" remains one of the most sought-after colorways in the entire Air Jordan catalog.

Read More: Exclusive Look At Unboxing The Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue"

Air Jordan 1 High "Royal" Retail Price

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal" features that stunning royal blue leather across the toe box and heel. Black leather covers the mid-panels and swoosh, creating sharp contrast against all that vibrant blue.

The white leather side panels give the shoe a clean, classic look that's instantly recognizable. You can see the Nike Air tongue tag sitting up top, which is how the originals came back in 1985. The collar has that iconic winged basketball logo in black against the royal blue backing.

The white midsole runs the length of the shoe with a royal blue rubber outsole on the bottom. Black laces thread through the eyelets tying the whole color scheme together perfectly.

The leather quality looks premium throughout with that slightly tumbled texture that gives it character. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $185 when they are released.

Read More: Nike Reveals Bronny James' Personal Signature Logo On LeBron Witness 9 PE

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-1-low-85-royal-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Low ‘85 “Royal” Releasing Very Soon
air-jordan-1-high-og-rare-air-deep-royal-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers Official Look Surfaces Of Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Deep Royal Blue”
air-jordan-1-royal-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 1 "Royal" Returning In 2026: Release Info
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen Sneakers Air Jordan 1 High OG “Deep Royal Blue” Gets A First Look
Comments 0