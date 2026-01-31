Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal" Receives Official Release Date

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal" is officially returning this October, bringing back one of the most iconic colorways. This marks another chance for sneakerheads to own one of the original Jordan 1 colorways from 1985.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal" will be released on October 10th, 2026.

Jordan Brand continues to satisfy fans by bringing back classic OG releases with proper retro treatment. The "Royal" features the timeless combination of royal blue, black, and white that made it legendary.

The colorway is one of the original Air Jordan 1 releases that Michael Jordan wore during his rookie season. It sits alongside the "Chicago" and "Bred" as part of the holy trinity of Jordan 1 colorways. This October release will feature the high-quality materials and construction fans expect from OG releases.

The royal blue leather dominates the toe box, heel, and collar areas. Black leather covers the mid-panels and provides contrast against the vibrant blue. The white leather side panels and midsole keep everything balanced and clean.

Nike Air branding on the tongue honors the original 1985 release instead of Jumpman branding. The classic winged basketball logo appears on the collar as it should. The "Royal" remains one of the most sought-after colorways in the entire Air Jordan catalog.

