Air Jordan 1 "Royal" Returning In 2026: Release Info

The Air Jordan 1 "Royal" is officially returning in 2026. This represents one of the biggest sneaker announcements of the year already. The "Royal" colorway stands among the most iconic Air Jordan 1 releases ever.

Sneakerheads have been waiting years for this classic to come back around. The "Royal" last released in 2017 to absolutely massive demand worldwide. That drop sold out instantly across every single retailer carrying the shoe.

Resale prices skyrocketed immediately and have remained elevated for years since. This 2026 retro gives fans another chance to secure the legendary colorway. Black and royal blue define the classic color blocking on this release.

The combination creates one of the cleanest Air Jordan 1 aesthetics possible. OG Jordan 1 colorways always generate the most hype among serious collectors. The "Royal" sits in the top tier alongside "Bred" and "Chicago" colorways.

Jordan Brand typically brings back major OG colorways every few years strategically. The timing feels perfect for the "Royal" to make its return.

Expect demand to be absolutely insane when these finally hit SNKRS. Both longtime collectors and new fans will chase this release hard.

Where To Buy Air Jordan 1 "Royal"

The Air Jordan 1 "Royal" features a black leather base covering most of the upper. Vibrant royal blue leather hits the toe box, heel, and collar areas perfectly.

The royal blue Nike swoosh cuts across both of the sides. Black laces thread through providing tonal coordination with the dark base beautifully. A vintage cream midsole wraps around giving the shoe that aged aesthetic appeal.

The royal blue rubber outsole features classic Air Jordan 1 tread patterns underneath. Air Jordan Wings logo appears embedded on the black collar in the usual placement.

Finally, the color blocking delivers one of the most iconic Air Jordan 1 looks ever created. Expect these to release via Nike SNKRS along with other retailers.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released.