Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High Release Date And Time Confirmed

The Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High "Varsity Red/Sport Royal" finally has an official release date & time.

zSneakerHeadz reports the Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High "Varsity Red/Sport Royal" is releasing on February 14th, 2026 at 11AM Eastern time.

Sneakerheads have been waiting for confirmation on this colorway since the collection was first teased. This marks the third colorway in the Fragment x Union x Jordan 1 collaboration series. The "White/Black" and another variant are also releasing, but stock numbers vary significantly across the three.

Good news for collectors: this "Varsity Red/Sport Royal" edition will have the highest stock numbers at 44,000 expected. That means sneakerheads actually have a better chance of securing a pair compared to the others.

The increased stock should ease some of the chaos that typically surrounds major collaborative releases. However, don't expect these to sit on shelves for long at all. The combination of Fragment's Hiroshi Fujiwara, Union LA's Chris Gibbs, and Jordan Brand is unbeatable.

Varsity red and sport royal blue create bold contrast against the white and black base. Union's signature stitching and Fragment's lightning bolt logo appear throughout the design as expected.

The Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High "Varsity Red/Sport Royal" brings classic Chicago vibes with a twist. White leather covers the toe box and mid-panels while black leather hits the overlays and swoosh.

That varsity red wraps around the collar area and continues down the heel, adding vintage appeal. Sport royal blue appears on the heel panel, creating that iconic color-blocking Jordan fans recognize immediately.

Gold runs along the edges of the panels, adding a premium touch you don't see often. The cream-colored midsole gives these an aged, vintage look rather than white throughout the entire sole.

Union's stitching details and Fragment's subtle branding tie everything together without being too loud or over the top. The overall aesthetic feels like a love letter to OG Jordan 1 colorways with modern collaborative energy.