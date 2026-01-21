Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High Stock Count Unveiled

New details just emerged about the Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High. The triple collaboration is set to release in February 2026. Production numbers show 44,000 pairs will be made available.

zsneakerheadz reports that the Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG will be released in February 2026.

This brings together three of the most influential names in sneaker culture. Fragment Design's Hiroshi Fujiwara teams up with Union LA. Further, they're reimagining the classic Air Jordan 1 High silhouette together.

The "Varsity Red/Sport Royal" colorway mixes iconic Jordan 1 elements. White leather forms the base across the upper and toe box. Black leather hits the Swoosh and overlays throughout the design.

Varsity red appears on the collar and ankle area. Sport royal blue covers the heel counter and outsole. The aged cream midsole gives it that vintage aesthetic immediately.

Fragment's signature lightning bolt logo is visible on the heel. Union LA's UN/LA tag hangs from the laces as expected. These collaborative details confirm the authenticity of the partnership.

44,000 pairs might sound like a lot for a collab. But demand for this trio will be absolutely massive worldwide. Expect these to sell out extremely fast when February arrives.

Also, the retail price of the Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High "Varsity Red/Sport Royal" will be $200 when they drop.