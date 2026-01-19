New Fragment x Nike Mind 001 Images Surface Online

New images of the Fragment x Nike Mind 001 just surfaced online. These detailed photos give a closer look at the collaboration. They follow Hiroshi Fujiwara's initial tease from a few days ago.

The Nike Mind 001 represents Nike's revolutionary neuroscience-based footwear innovation. Fragment's involvement elevates this already unique product to another level. The collaboration features a black colorway with blue sensory nodes throughout.

Fragment's signature lightning bolt logo appears on the insole confirming the partnership. Text reading "Fragment Concept Testing" is visible on the lateral side. The blue nodes replace the standard orange or red versions.

These new images show the shoe from multiple angles clearly. The all-black execution creates a sleek, stealthy aesthetic. Blue accents pop against the dark base throughout the design.

The perforated upper maintains the Mind 001's slip-on mule construction. That sock-like fit wraps the foot in a streamlined silhouette. The design stays true to both Nike's innovative technology and Fragment's approach.

Blue foam nodes arranged across the outsole create visual interest. They're the defining feature of the Mind 001 platform. The bumpy texture provides both cushioning and traction benefits.

Fujiwara has worked with Nike on countless groundbreaking projects over decades. His minimalist aesthetic aligns perfectly with the Mind's intentional design philosophy. This partnership makes complete sense given their history together.

