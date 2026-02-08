Seahawks RB Kenny McIntosh Wears Fragment x Nike Mind 002 For Super Bowl Media

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh just gave sneakerheads a surprise at Super Bowl LX media day. The rookie wore an unreleased Fragment x Nike Mind 002 collaboration on his feet.

This marks one of the first public sightings of the highly anticipated futuristic silhouette. The Fragment x Nike Mind 002 represents the next evolution of Nike's neuroscience-based footwear innovation.

Hiroshi Fujiwara's Fragment Design has been teasing this collaboration for weeks on social media. McIntosh's on-foot appearance confirms the sneaker is moving closer to an official release soon.

The Nike Mind 002 maintains the slip-on mule construction that defined the original Mind model. That sock-like fit wraps the foot in a streamlined, futuristic silhouette unlike anything else. The perforated upper provides breathability while maintaining the shoe's sleek, technical appearance throughout every panel.

Fragment's lightning bolt logo likely appears somewhere on the shoes. The collaboration elevates Nike's already innovative Mind platform to an even higher level entirely. This partnership makes perfect sense given their long history of groundbreaking projects together.

Read More: Travis Scott Rocks Murakami Jesus Chain And Rare Richard Mille At Super Bowl Party

Nike Mind 002 Fragment

The Fragment x Nike Mind 002 rocks a clean grey knitted upper that wraps the foot like a futuristic sock. The slip-on construction eliminates traditional laces.

Grey tones dominate the entire shoe from toe to heel creating a cohesive monochrome aesthetic throughout. The bumpy outsole features bright blue circular pods arranged strategically for cushioning and traction on various surfaces.

Those blue nodes pop against all that grey giving the shoe some much-needed color without being too loud. "Fragment Concept Testing" text runs along the side in a subtle grey tone that's barely visible.

Nike Sends Nike Mind Recovery Package For Winter Olympics

Also Nike is providing Winter Olympics athletes with an exclusive recovery package designed for peak performance between competitions. The premium set includes the Nike Mind 001 with its signature sensory nodes for post-training recovery.

Athletes also receive the Nike HyperBoot featuring a futuristic high-top design with dual circular panels on the upper. A custom sleep mask rounds out the package helping Olympians maximize rest during the demanding competition schedule.