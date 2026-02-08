Air Jordan 4 "Bred" Release Date Officially Confirmed

The Air Jordan 4 "Bred" is officially returning with a confirmed release date for 2026. This will be one of the biggest sneaker releases of the entire year without question.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Bred” will be released on Black Friday, 2026. This means the pair drops on Friday, Nov 27th, 2026.

The "Bred" colorway represents one of the most legendary Air Jordan 4 iterations ever created. Its black and red color scheme has been a staple of Jordan Brand since the 1980s. The combination perfectly captures Chicago Bulls heritage.

This Black Friday release will mark another chapter in the "Bred" 4's storied history. Previous retro releases have consistently sold out within minutes across all retailers and online platforms. The demand for this colorway never seems to fade despite multiple retro versions over the years.

Jordan Brand continues returning to classic colorways that defined the Air Jordan legacy from the beginning. The "Bred" 4 sits at the top of that list alongside other iconic releases. Its timeless black and red aesthetic works with virtually any outfit in anyone's wardrobe rotation.

The Black Friday timing makes this an even bigger deal for holiday shopping and sneaker releases. Expect massive lines at retailers and instant sellouts on SNKRS when these finally drop. Resale prices will likely spike immediately after the release date given the colorway's popularity worldwide.

Air Jordan 4 "Bred" Retail Price

The Air Jordan 4 "Bred" features a sleek black leather upper that covers the entire shoe from toe to heel. Grey cement print detailing appears on the heel tab and wings adding texture to the monochrome palette.

Fire red hits the liner, Jumpman logo, and midsole accents creating bold contrast against all that black. The grey midsole provides a neutral base while the red rubber outsole ties everything together with Chicago Bulls energy.

Black mesh panels on the side and tongue keep the shoe breathable without disrupting the clean aesthetic. Those iconic plastic wing eyelets and support cages remain true to the original 1989 design perfectly.