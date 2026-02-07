Nike Air Max 95 OG "Neon" Makes Huge Comeback This March

The Nike Air Max 95 OG "Neon" is making its long-awaited return this March 2026. One of the most iconic colorways in Air Max history is finally coming back to retailers.

Ovrnundr reports that the Nike Air Max 95 OG "Neon" is returning on March 7th, 2026.

Sneakerheads have been waiting years for Nike to bring back this legendary neon yellow version. The "Neon" colorway originally debuted in the 1990s as one of the Air Max 95's signature looks. Its vibrant neon yellow accents against grey and white upper made it instantly recognizable on foot.

The bold color blocking became synonymous with the Air Max 95 silhouette itself over time. This OG colorway features gradient grey panels running across the upper from dark to light tones. White mesh and leather provide the base while neon yellow hits appear throughout the entire shoe.

The visible Air Max cushioning in the midsole also gets the neon yellow treatment perfectly. People love the "Neon" for its vibrant, eye-catching aesthetic that stands out in any rotation.

The colorway represents peak '90s sneaker design with its bold use of fluorescent yellow everywhere. Nike's decision to bring this back shows they understand what collectors want from the brand.

The Nike Air Max 95 OG "Neon" features a gorgeous gradient grey upper that fades from dark charcoal to light silver tones. White mesh and leather panels provide the clean base while those iconic neon yellow accents absolutely pop throughout.

The vibrant yellow hits the eyelets, lace loops, swoosh, and tongue branding creating serious visual impact on foot. That visible Air Max cushioning in the midsole gets the full neon treatment matching the upper perfectly.

The black rubber outsole keeps things grounded while the grey and yellow combination dominates the aesthetic completely. Those layered side panels create the signature Air Max 95 look that's been iconic for decades now.