Scottie Pippen Auctioning Memorabilia Worth Millions, Including Worn Air Jordans

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen is selling off major pieces from his personal collection through Sotheby's. The six-time NBA champion hired the prestigious auction house to handle the sale of memorabilia.

Items span his entire 17-year professional basketball career with various teams and achievements throughout. The collection launches in March and could fetch over $6 million total according to early estimates.

Individual items range from $30,000 all the way up to over $1 million for premium pieces. Pippen started collecting uniforms and gear as a young kid before realizing their future value.

The crown jewel is a pair of Air Jordan 7 "Olympic" sneakers worn by Michael Jordan himself. MJ wore these during the 1992 Dream Team's gold medal game at the Barcelona Olympics.

Jordan signed both sneakers on the heel before giving them to his Bulls teammate and friend. The signed game-worn Air Jordan 7s are estimated to sell for $1.5 to $2.5 million alone. Pippen has only kept two items from fellow players throughout his career: Jordan's sneakers and Larry Bird's jersey.

The Air Jordan 7s that MJ wore during the 1992 Dream Team gold medal game are valued at $1.5-2.5 million. After the Barcelona Olympics game, Pippen asked Jordan for his shoes in the locker room directly.

Pippen also kept a Larry Bird jersey from those 1992 Olympics which will be auctioned off.

The decision to auction off Jordan's sneakers comes amid years of public tension between the former teammates. Since the 2020 documentary "The Last Dance," Pippen has been vocal about feeling undervalued during the Bulls dynasty.

He's criticized Jordan's portrayal of events and spoken openly about deserving more credit for championships. Pippen's comments about moving on from "33" suggests he's ready to close that chapter.