Central Cee Claims Sneaker Collection Stolen Days Before Nike Air Force 1 Release

BY Ben Atkinson
Central Cee Performs At Utilita Arena Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Central Cee performs at Utilita Arena Birmingham on April 18, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Garry Jones/WireImage)
Central Cee said his 12-year sneaker collection stolen from storage just days before releasing two Nike Air Force 1 colorways.

British rapper Central Cee just revealed that his entire sneaker collection was recently stolen from storage, reports The Irish Sun. The UK artist posted about the devastating loss on social media, shocking fans and sneakerheads alike.

He shared images of his emptied storage unit with transparent bins scattered across the floor. According to Central Cee's post, the collection represented 12 years of dedicated sneaker collecting and passion.

The rapper mentioned that his first Nike iD Air Force 1 from 2015 was among the stolen items. That custom pair held sentimental value as one of his earliest personalized sneakers.

The timing of this announcement has raised eyebrows across the sneaker community and among fans. Central Cee is set to release two Nike Air Force 1 colorways in just a few days. Some are speculating whether this alleged theft is legitimate or a marketing stunt for the upcoming drops.

Rappers typically own extremely rare and valuable sneakers in their personal collections worth significant money. Limited edition collaborations, player exclusives, and one-of-one samples make up most serious hip-hop sneaker collections.

Central Cee Robbed

The UK grime scene has always had deep connections to sneaker culture and streetwear fashion. Central Cee has been vocal about his love for sneakers throughout his rise to fame.

His partnership with Nike for two Air Force 1 colorways represents a major milestone. The two upcoming Central Cee x Nike Air Force 1 releases feature distinct colorways for different aesthetics.

One pair rocks a black, racer blue, and opti yellow color scheme with bold blocking. The other features a cleaner light smoke grey palette with black and white accents throughout.

Nike hasn't commented on the alleged theft or whether it affects the upcoming release schedule. Fans are divided on social media about whether the robbery story is real or promotional tactics. Some point to the convenient timing right before his Nike collaboration drops as suspicious evidence.

Central Cee ended his post by telling fans to "buy my shoe when it drops" anyway. This line has fueled speculation that the whole situation might be a big marketing campaign. Everything remains alleged until more information surfaces about the supposed theft and investigation details.

