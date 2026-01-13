Central Cee Brings London Energy To Nike Air Force 1 Low And Nike Tech Fleece

UK rapper Central Cee is teaming up with Nike for an Air Force 1 Low collaboration. The highly anticipated release is scheduled to drop sometime this spring for fans worldwide.

A matching Nike Tech Fleece set will also release alongside the sneakers as a complete package. The Central Cee x Nike Air Force 1 Low features a grey and black colorway. The classic silhouette gets a fresh update with patent leather and standard leather materials throughout.

Central Cee's signature logo appears on the lateral side adding personal branding to the design. Grey panels dominate the upper with black patent leather creating bold contrast and shine. The color blocking gives these a unique look compared to standard Air Force 1 releases.

White Nike swooshes cut across both sides maintaining the classic AF1 aesthetic we all know. The matching Nike Tech Fleece collection includes a hoodie and pants in coordinating grey tones.

Central Cee's logo and Nike branding appear prominently on the fleece pieces as well. The complete outfit allows fans to rock a full matching set straight from the collection.

