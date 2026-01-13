Central Cee Brings London Energy To Nike Air Force 1 Low And Nike Tech Fleece

Central Cee's Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration drops spring 2026 in grey and black with a matching Tech Fleece hoodie and pants set.

UK rapper Central Cee is teaming up with Nike for an Air Force 1 Low collaboration. The highly anticipated release is scheduled to drop sometime this spring for fans worldwide.

A matching Nike Tech Fleece set will also release alongside the sneakers as a complete package. The Central Cee x Nike Air Force 1 Low features a grey and black colorway. The classic silhouette gets a fresh update with patent leather and standard leather materials throughout.

Central Cee's signature logo appears on the lateral side adding personal branding to the design. Grey panels dominate the upper with black patent leather creating bold contrast and shine. The color blocking gives these a unique look compared to standard Air Force 1 releases.

White Nike swooshes cut across both sides maintaining the classic AF1 aesthetic we all know. The matching Nike Tech Fleece collection includes a hoodie and pants in coordinating grey tones.

Central Cee's logo and Nike branding appear prominently on the fleece pieces as well. The complete outfit allows fans to rock a full matching set straight from the collection.

Central Cee x Nike

The Central Cee x Nike Air Force 1 Low rocks this clean grey and black colorway that looks really sharp in the product shots. You've got grey leather panels across the toe box and side panels with that glossy black patent leather hitting the heel and swoosh areas.

Central Cee's signature logo shows up in white on the lateral side near the heel which is a nice personal touch. The white Nike swooshes stand out against all the grey and black creating that classic Air Force 1 look we're used to.

Black laces run through grey eyelets keeping everything cohesive with the overall color scheme throughout the shoe. The grey midsole matches the upper panels perfectly while the black outsole ties into those patent leather sections.

The matching Nike Tech Fleece set comes in that same grey tone with Central Cee and Nike branding on the hoodie and pants for a complete fit.

