DDG Calls Soulja Boy's New Sneaker Line Trash On Social Media

Rapper DDG just went off on Soulja Boy's new sneaker line on social media. The blunt comment sparked tons of reactions across hip-hop and sneaker communities immediately. DDG simply wrote "them mfs a**" with fire emojis when he saw the release announcement.

Soulja Boy recently launched his own sneaker brand called Soulja Boy Drip Co. The line has these wild colorful designs with cartoon graphics of Soulja all over them. Prices go from $100 to $350 depending on which style you're looking at.

DDG's honest take didn't sugarcoat anything about how he feels about the shoes. He clearly wasn't feeling the designs or the whole vibe of the collection. His public criticism might actually make people think twice before buying a pair honestly.

Soulja Boy's been trying to get into different businesses beyond music for a while now. He's dropped gaming consoles and electronics before with results that were all over the place. This sneaker line is just his latest attempt at breaking into fashion and merchandise.

The shoes come with bright camo patterns and bold red colorways covered in Soulja Boy branding. Cartoon versions of the rapper show up all over the sneaker uppers pretty prominently. The designs seem aimed at younger fans who grew up listening to his music.

DDG's comment brings up real questions about whether celebrity sneaker lines actually work long-term. Plenty of rappers have tried launching shoe brands with different levels of success.

Whether these celebrity shoes make it usually comes down to quality and actual design. This callout could definitely create some beef between these two artists going forward.

Read More: NikeSKIMS Air Rift Mesh Dropping This Month In 3 Colorways

DDG Slams Soulja Boy

DDG hopped on social media and straight up said Soulja Boy's new sneakers are trash adding fire emojis to his comment. The promotional images show Soulja Boy's Drip Co. sneakers with these very colorful camo patterns and bright red versions that have cartoon Soulja graphics all over them.

The shoes have this super bold look with cartoon Soulja Boy characters plastered on the uppers which is definitely a unique choice for sneaker design. That camo pair has rainbow colors just going wild everywhere while the red ones are covered in repeated Soulja Boy cartoon faces and text across the whole upper.