NikeSKIMS Air Rift Mesh Dropping This Month In 3 Colorways

The highly anticipated Nike x SKIMS Air Rift Mesh is finally releasing later this month. Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand continues expanding into footwear with this exciting Nike collaboration.

Three colorways will drop simultaneously giving consumers multiple options to choose from initially. The collaboration brings together Nike's iconic split-toe design with SKIMS' minimalist aesthetic perfectly.

The Air Rift originally debuted in the 1990s and has maintained cult status. This SKIMS version features breathable mesh construction for lightweight comfort throughout wear.

All three colorways embrace neutral earth tones that align with SKIMS' signature palette. Black offers a versatile option that works with virtually any outfit combination. Archaeo Brown provides a lighter neutral perfect for spring and summer seasons. Velvet Brown sits between the two offering a rich mid-tone option.

The split-toe design remains one of Nike's most distinctive and polarizing features ever. Some love the unique look while others find it unconventional for everyday wear. The SKIMS collaboration introduces this silhouette to a new generation of fashion-forward consumers.

NikeSKIMS Air Rift Mesh Retail Price

Image via Nike

The Nike x SKIMS Air Rift Mesh features that iconic split-toe design that separates the big toe from the rest creating a distinctive look. The breathable mesh upper comes in three neutral colorways including sleek black, lighter archaeo brown, and rich velvet brown tones.

Each version has this really smooth minimalist aesthetic with a velcro strap running across the midfoot for easy adjustment. The strap has subtle SKIMS branding embossed which adds that collaborative touch without being too loud or obvious.

The neutral earth-tone palette across all three colorways makes these incredibly versatile for pairing with SKIMS bodysuits or casual fits. The special SKIMS x Nike co-branded box adds to the premium collaborative feel of this whole release package.

Also the retail price of these will be $150.

How To Buy NikeSKIMS Air Rift Mesh

These are expected to release via Nike and other Nike retailers.

This release represents SKIMS' growing influence beyond apparel into the footwear market. The collaboration sold out instantly during previous limited releases in select markets. Later this month's wider release gives more consumers access to this coveted style.

Mark your calendars because these won't last long when they finally drop.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike