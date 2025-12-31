Air Jordan 40 “Wolf Grey” Drops Very Soon

Jordan Brand is preparing to launch the Air Jordan 40 in its "Wolf Grey" colorway. The highly anticipated release arrives in just a few days. This marks a significant milestone as the 40th signature model in the Air Jordan lineage.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 40 “Wolf Grey” will be released on January 8th, 2026.

The Air Jordan 40 represents a bold departure from traditional high-top basketball sneakers. Its low-cut silhouette offers a modern, streamlined aesthetic that appeals to contemporary tastes. The design prioritizes both performance and lifestyle versatility.

The "Wolf Grey" colorway delivers a sophisticated, neutral palette perfect for various styling options. Grey tones dominate the upper, creating a clean and minimalist appearance. Darker accents provide subtle contrast throughout the design.

Jordan Brand has equipped the AJ40 with cutting-edge performance technology for today's athletes. The shoe features responsive cushioning systems designed for optimal court performance. Modern materials ensure durability without sacrificing comfort or flexibility.

This release continues Jordan Brand's tradition of innovation while honoring its heritage. The Air Jordan 40 bridges the gap between basketball performance and everyday wear. Its versatile design makes it suitable for both on-court action and casual styling.

Air Jordan 40 “Wolf Grey” Images

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 40 "Wolf Grey" presents a futuristic low-top silhouette that breaks from traditional Jordan design language with its sleek, performance-driven construction. The upper combines soft grey mesh textile across the collar and tongue areas with smooth light grey leather overlays that wrap around the midfoot and toe, creating a layered, dimensional look.

A distinctive dark grey nubuck mudguard extends across the forefoot, adding visual weight and protection while contrasting beautifully with the lighter materials above. The lacing system runs through a series of tonal grey eyelets, maintaining the monochromatic theme throughout.

Nike's signature Swoosh appears subtly on the lateral sides in reflective grey, while Jumpman branding adorns the tongue and heel. The midsole features a chunky, sculpted profile in cream and white with visible cushioning technology.

Air Jordan 40 “Wolf Grey” Retail Price

Fans can expect the Air Jordan 40 "Wolf Grey" to hit retailers within days. This launch kicks off what promises to be an exciting year for the model.

Also, the retail price of the Air Jordan 40 “Wolf Grey” will be $205 when it's released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike