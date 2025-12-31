Young Thug's Sp5der x Adidas Superstar “Olive” Raffle Goes Live

Young Thug's Sp5der brand has officially launched its latest collaboration with Adidas. The raffle for the Sp5der x Adidas Superstar "Olive" is now live.

Sneaker enthusiasts have until January 2n d to enter for a chance to purchase this limited release. The collaboration marks another milestone for Sp5der's growing footwear portfolio. Young Thug's brand continues to push creative boundaries in streetwear and sneaker culture.

The "Olive" colorway offers a unique twist on the classic Adidas Superstar silhouette. This release features distinctive design elements that set it apart from standard Superstars. The crocodile olive construction gives the shoe an unconventional, eye-catching appearance.

Sp5der's signature branding appears throughout the design, including a metal spider charm detail. Raffles provide fair access to highly anticipated releases like this one. Participants must enter before the January 2 deadline for consideration.

Winners will be selected randomly and notified about purchase opportunities. The Sp5der x Adidas partnership represents the intersection of music, fashion, and athletic footwear. Young Thug's influence in contemporary culture continues to expand beyond music into design.

This collaboration appeals to both sneaker collectors and fans of the artist. Don't miss your chance to own this limited edition release. Enter the raffle before January 2nd to secure your opportunity.

Sp5der x Adidas Superstar Retail Price

Image via sp5der

The Sp5der x Adidas Superstar "Olive" showcases a striking translucent olive green patent leather upper that gives the classic shell-toe silhouette a reptilian aesthetic with visible texture and cracked detailing throughout.

Black leather accents appear on the signature three stripes, heel counter, and tongue, creating bold contrast against the olive base. The standout feature is an oversized metallic spider charm attached to the laces, depicting Sp5der's signature stick figure character with a smiling face.

Black laces thread through the olive eyelets, while the midsole maintains a traditional black finish. The semi-translucent blue outsole adds another layer, complementing the olive upper