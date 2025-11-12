First Look At Young Thug’s Sp5der x Adidas Superstar On Lamine Yamal

The Sp5der x Adidas Superstar “Red” has arrived on the feet of young football star Lamine Yamal. This offers a bold first look at the upcoming Spring 2026 release. The collaboration comes from Sp5der, founded by rapper Young Thug which has risen from its Atlanta streetwear roots to global fashion relevance.

This is the brand’s first major sneaker drop alongside Adidas, signaling a big leap into footwear. Sp5der’s aesthetic blends bold graphics, edgy details, and luxury touches. These are a perfect match for the iconic shell-toe shape of the Adidas Superstar.

The collab marks a cultural moment, merging music, sport, and sneaker fashion. It hits even harder with Yamal sporting the “Red” colorway, making this drop feel global right from the start. Release day is still slated for Spring 2026, but this appearance confirms the hype is real.

In the photos, the sneaker shows off a glossy red leather upper, black Three Stripes, and subtle spider-web texturing around the quarter. Yamal’s look ties together the tracksuit culture and football field energy with the streets. The visuals hint at the full collection, and fans are already locking in for what could be one of next year’s standout releases.

Lamine Yamal Sp5der x Adidas

The Sp5der x Adidas Superstar “Red” features a bold red leather upper with glossy shell-toe construction and black Three Stripes that sit higher than usual. Also spider-web graphics lace the paneling, while a silver Sp5der hang tag adds flair.

Co-branding appears on the outsole and back tab with the Young Thug Sp5der logo discretely placed. Further the red rubber sole adds pop, and the midsole carries the Adidas heritage styling.

Materials feel premium and refined, blending street edge with classic sportswear DNA. This colorway merges Sp5der’s bold design code with the timeless Superstar silhouette.

The collaboration also comes at a time when Young Thug’s name remains in headlines, from his music to leaked jail calls, which only adds another layer of intrigue to this unexpected partnership.