The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Laser” Is Reportedly Dropping Next Fall

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Laser” is rumored to release in Fall 2026, bringing back one of Jordan Brand’s most distinctive design approaches. While only a mockup exists for now, early looks suggest a bold blend of classic and experimental.

The sneaker features intricate laser-etched patterns across its upper, echoing past “Laser” releases that celebrated Jordan Brand’s history through etched graphics and storytelling details. The Air Jordan 1, originally released in 1985, set the tone for modern sneaker culture.

It became a symbol of rebellion, individuality, and luxury over the decades. The Low OG version keeps that same spirit alive while delivering a more casual and wearable silhouette.

Over the years, the Air Jordan 1 has been reimagined countless times, but few themes are as visually dynamic as the “Laser” series. In the new mockup, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Laser” features a black base covered in engraved graphics with red laces and outsoles for contrast.

The detailing gives it a mix of energy and heritage, showing off the sneaker’s layered design language. The shoe’s sleek black Swoosh and white midsole complete the look. Though nothing is confirmed yet, this pair could be one of Fall 2026’s most anticipated drops.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Laser”

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Laser” features a black leather upper detailed with all-over engraved patterns. Red laces and a red outsole bring sharp contrast, while a clean white midsole balances the design.

The etched graphics include various icons and logos tied to Jordan Brand’s legacy. A black Swoosh and heel panel round out the sleek finish, highlighting the shoe’s mix of texture and color.

Though only a mockup for now, the pair captures the look of classic Jordan storytelling with a modern twist. Expect this release to make waves when it lands in 2026.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Laser” will be released in the Fall of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they drop.