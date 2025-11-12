The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Laser” Is Reportedly Dropping Next Fall

BY Ben Atkinson 107 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-1-low-og-laser-sneaker-news
Image via zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Laser” mockup hints at a Fall 2026 release, reviving one of Jordan Brand’s most creative styles.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Laser” is rumored to release in Fall 2026, bringing back one of Jordan Brand’s most distinctive design approaches. While only a mockup exists for now, early looks suggest a bold blend of classic and experimental.

The sneaker features intricate laser-etched patterns across its upper, echoing past “Laser” releases that celebrated Jordan Brand’s history through etched graphics and storytelling details. The Air Jordan 1, originally released in 1985, set the tone for modern sneaker culture.

It became a symbol of rebellion, individuality, and luxury over the decades. The Low OG version keeps that same spirit alive while delivering a more casual and wearable silhouette.

Over the years, the Air Jordan 1 has been reimagined countless times, but few themes are as visually dynamic as the “Laser” series. In the new mockup, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Laser” features a black base covered in engraved graphics with red laces and outsoles for contrast.

The detailing gives it a mix of energy and heritage, showing off the sneaker’s layered design language. The shoe’s sleek black Swoosh and white midsole complete the look. Though nothing is confirmed yet, this pair could be one of Fall 2026’s most anticipated drops.

Read More: First Look At Young Thug’s Sp5der x Adidas Superstar On Lamine Yamal

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Laser”

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Laser” features a black leather upper detailed with all-over engraved patterns. Red laces and a red outsole bring sharp contrast, while a clean white midsole balances the design.

The etched graphics include various icons and logos tied to Jordan Brand’s legacy. A black Swoosh and heel panel round out the sleek finish, highlighting the shoe’s mix of texture and color.

Though only a mockup for now, the pair captures the look of classic Jordan storytelling with a modern twist. Expect this release to make waves when it lands in 2026.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Laser” will be released in the Fall of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they drop.

Read More: Password Page Live For Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1 Low OG

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-1-low-og-banned-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned” Dropping Next Summer 321
air-jordan-1-low-og-medium-olive-sneaker-news Sneakers First In-Hand Look At The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Medium Olive” 409
air-jordan-3-laser-sneaker-news Sneakers First Look At The 2026 Air Jordan 3 “Laser” 642
air-jordan-1-low-og-medium-olive-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Medium Olive” Brings Earthy Energy 877
Comments 0