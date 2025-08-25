Jordan 4 RM "Wolf Grey" Keeps It Clean And Classic

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Wolf Grey” is the latest evolution of a classic, and it’s set to make waves this fall. This updated take on the iconic Jordan 4 silhouette strips things down while still keeping the details sharp.

The RM version emphasizes a sleeker profile and lower cut, offering a fresh option for those who appreciate the heritage of the model but want something new. The Jordan 4 first debuted in 1989 and immediately became a cultural force.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the shoe was built for performance but also for style, breaking out of the basketball court and into everyday wear. Michael Jordan wore the 4 during some of his most memorable moments, cementing its reputation as one of the most important sneakers in the Jumpman lineage.

Over the years, the Jordan 4 has become a favorite canvas for collaborations, special editions, and reimagined versions like the RM. This “Wolf Grey” colorway brings a versatile look that blends modern design with the history that makes the Jordan 4 so respected.

Clean lines, muted tones, and the balance of suede and mesh make it easy to wear while still feeling premium. The mix of materials and the subtle pops of red branding on the heel make this pair stand out.

Air Jordan 4 RM “Wolf Grey”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Wolf Grey” features a smooth suede base with mesh paneling for texture and breathability. Its layered design uses shades of grey across the upper, giving it depth without being loud.

A translucent midsole and visible Air unit highlight its performance roots, while the icy outsole ties everything together. The heel displays Nike Air branding in a bold red that pops against the muted grey background.

Subtle Jumpman details appear on the tongue and heel tab, rounding out the design. This pair blends modern updates with Jordan Brand heritage, making it a versatile fall release.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Wolf Grey” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike