- MixtapesJPEGMAFIA Re-Releases "The Ghost Pop Tape" Album In Original & Remastered GloryPeggy originally released this fan-favorite project under the name Devon Hendryx in 2013, but don't let that fool you; it's masterful.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GamingRemastered "Grand Theft Auto" Trilogy Gets New UpdateFans have been waiting on a GTA trilogy remaster for a long time.By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosEminem Blesses Fans With Remastered Videos For "The Eminem Show"Eminem is playing on people's nostalgia with his latest effort.By Alexander Cole
- NewsDJ Paul Releases Remastered Version Of 1994's "Sweet Robbery, Pt. 1"DJ Paul is throwing it all the way back to the 90s.By Lynn S.
- EntertainmentDragon Ball Z's 30th Anniversary Collector's Blu Ray Set Has Been RevealedThe DBZ box set can be pre-ordered ahead of its November release.By Devin Ch
- MusicNetflix Announces True Crime Series: Jam Master Jay, Bob Marley & Other Mysteries"ReMastered" explores the events surrounding the untimely deaths of high-profile artists.By Zaynab
- MusicMac Miller's "Macadelic" Hits Streaming Services For The First TimeA remastered version of Mac Miller's "Macadelic" is officially available for streaming.By Mitch Findlay
- HNHH TVSahbabii: "SANDAS" Re-Release, Reality Show With Mona Scott-Young & MoreSahbabii reveals his family has been discussing a reality TV show with Mona Scott-Young, and tells us about the upcoming re-release of "S.A.N.D.A.S."By Rose Lilah
- NewsHeavenly Father (Alternate Version)StreetRunner drops off an "epic" remastered version of "Heavenly Father," an alternate version of the track "Pray to the Lord," which he also produced. By Angus Walker
- NewsStream Highlights From Nas' "Illmatic XX"Listen to some of the music featured on Nas' "Illmatic XX" re-release.By Rose Lilah