The Air Jordan 4 RM “Fire Red” Keeps Things Clean And Classic

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Fire Red” is adding fresh heat to the Jordan Brand lineup. This remastered version leans into lifestyle comfort while preserving the attitude of the original silhouette. Dressed in a clean blend of white, grey, and red, it offers a wearable take on the iconic “Fire Red” theme. As a new chapter in the Jordan 4 legacy, the RM keeps the bones of the OG but strips down the structure. The revised midsole and sleeker upper deliver an everyday-friendly design. Meanwhile, familiar Air cushioning and bold color placement retain its court-born DNA.

This evolution reflects how Jordan Brand continues to adapt to modern sneaker trends without abandoning heritage. First introduced in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 was worn by Michael Jordan during one of his most electric NBA seasons. Known for its visible Air unit and plastic wings, the shoe became a cultural icon. Now, the RM edition reimagines that legacy for a new generation. It’s not just a nod to the past, it’s a move forward. Official images highlight the crisp suede, mesh, and leather mix paired with sharp Fire Red accents. With a drop expected soon, this new iteration balances innovation and nostalgia perfectly.

Air Jordan 4 RM “Fire Red”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Fire Red” features a white mesh base with light grey suede overlays. Red detailing appears along the midsole and branding, offering contrast without overpowering the upper. A translucent TPU heel counter adds structure, while the classic Nike Air branding nods to its roots. The visible Air unit and retro-inspired midsole give the shoe that unmistakable Jordan touch.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Fire Red” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. The pair is expected to arrive in men’s sizing. With its mix of classic inspiration and modern design, the release is already generating buzz across the sneaker community.

Image via Nike