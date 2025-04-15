Air Jordan 14 Golf “US Open” Brings Premium Course Style

The Air Jordan 14 Golf “US Open” brings a championship-ready look to the fairway. This upcoming colorway takes inspiration from Jordan Brand’s luxury-driven 1998 design and updates it for the course. The result is a sleek and powerful blend of performance and heritage. Originally modeled after Michael Jordan’s Ferrari 550M, the Air Jordan 14 became known for its speed-inspired lines and streamlined build. The golf version stays true to that DNA but includes turf-friendly traction and course-ready upgrades. It's a fitting tribute for one of the sport’s most prestigious tournaments.

This “US Open” edition celebrates one of the sport’s biggest tournaments with crisp styling and premium detail. As shown in the photos above, the shoe features a smooth white leather upper with ribbed detailing and sculpted overlays. Metallic gold accents appear on the midfoot badge and midsole plate, while black detailing on the tongue, laces, and heel adds contrast. The outsole features golf cleats integrated into the base for all-weather grip. From the tee box to the clubhouse, this is a strong showing.

