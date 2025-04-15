Jordan Air Rev Golf “White/University Blue” Tees Off This May

The Jordan Air Rev Golf “White University Blue” introduces a bold new silhouette from Jordan Brand just in time for golf season.

The Jordan Air Rev Golf "White University Blue" arrives this May, marking a fresh entry into Jordan Brand’s golf lineup. This brand-new silhouette combines performance design with classic Jumpman flair. Inspired by the heritage of Air Jordans, the Rev Golf brings something different to the course. Its streamlined build and modern fit help it stand out in a growing space of performance-focused golf shoes. Jordan Brand has continued to expand beyond basketball, and golf has become a key focus. With players like Keegan Bradley and Bubba Watson showing love to Jordan golf models, these releases have gained traction among fans.

The Rev Golf silhouette leans into comfort, featuring a laceless BOA-style tightening system. It’s sleek, easy to wear, and clearly engineered with both sport and style in mind. In the images, the clean white upper sits above a spiked outsole in University Blue. A textured blue midfoot strap replaces traditional laces, creating a bold visual shift from classic golf silhouettes. The Jumpman logo remains prominent, while small details like the heel tabs and inner liners add to the functional design. As Jordan Brand continues to innovate in the golf space, the Air Rev Golf silhouette may become a fan favorite.

Jordan Air Rev Golf "White/University Blue"
This sneaker features a white synthetic leather upper with a bold University Blue strap across the midfoot. It replaces traditional laces with a dual BOA tightening system. Also, the icy blue spiked outsole offers grip and contrast. Further, a Jumpman logo hits the strap, with additional branding on the tongue and insole. Overall, the sneaker is lightweight and built for comfort on the course.

Jordan Air Rev Golf "White/University Blue" Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Air Rev Golf "White/University Blue" will be released on May 14th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they are released. The pair will be available in men’s sizing and is expected to launch via SNKRS and select retailers.

