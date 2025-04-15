Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Washed Teal” Glows With Subtle Flair

The women’s Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Washed Teal” is turning heads with its refreshing and bold palette. Designed with seasonal flair, this low-top silhouette stands out thanks to its unique blend of textures and soft colors. The pair continues Jordan Brand’s trend of delivering exclusive women’s releases that don't hold back on style or quality. Since debuting in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 has been a symbol of innovation and rebellion. Michael Jordan wore the original high-top during his rookie season, and it quickly became an icon on and off the court. The low-top version has since carved its own lane in sneaker culture, embraced for its casual feel and ability to carry experimental colorways.

Women’s exclusives like this one prove how the brand continues to evolve while honoring its roots. The “Washed Teal” edition arrives with a premium suede upper and fuzzy Swoosh overlays. It features teal laces, soft foam lining, and a minty green rubber outsole. The entire sneaker radiates cool tones with a clean, monochromatic vibe. A glow-in-the-dark sole adds a touch of surprise. Based on the official images above, this pair is one of the more playful yet wearable women’s Jordan 1 Lows in recent memory.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Washed Teal”

Image via Nordstrom

This women’s Air Jordan 1 Low OG features a washed teal suede upper with rough-textured Swooshes. Bright teal laces and a matching nylon tongue pop against the pastel backdrop. The mint outsole glows in the dark, adding flair to the clean look. The Wings logo on the heel is stitched in white. The inner lining is plush and supportive, rounding out the lifestyle-focused build.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Washed Teal” released early via Nordstrom recently, but will see a larger release via Nike on June 18th, 2025. Also, the retail price is expected to be $140 when they release.

Image via Nordstrom