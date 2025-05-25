On-Foot Images Surface Of The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape”

The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” returns in 2025 with a clean retro look and a release date set for June 21st. This version stays true to the original, combining heritage design with a crisp finish that still holds up decades later. Full-family sizing will be available.

The "Grape" colorway is one of the most iconic in the Air Jordan line. It first dropped in 1990 and quickly became a standout thanks to its bold color blocking. Even though Michael Jordan never wore it on court, the look became legendary off it.

Will Smith helped boost its profile by rocking it in The Fresh Prince, cementing the pair’s place in sneaker history. What makes the Grape 5 work is the contrast. The white leather upper sets the stage, while the purple tongue and teal accents give it energy.

The Air Jordan 5 itself was designed by Tinker Hatfield, with details inspired by fighter jets, like the jagged midsole and clear lace lock system. In the new on-foot photos, everything looks crisp. The leather appears smooth and structured, and the colors pop against the icy outsole.

The 2025 Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” features a white leather upper with a bright purple tongue and teal Jumpman logo. Teal also hits the embroidered Nike Air branding on the heel, while a black midsole wraps around to a jagged teal and purple design above the Air unit.

Translucent netting appears on the side panel and tongue, with white laces and a clear lace lock for structure. The icy blue outsole gives it a clean finish. It’s a near one-to-one with the original, offering the same bold but balanced palette that made this colorway a cultural favorite.