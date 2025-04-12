The Air Jordan 5 OG "Grape" Returns In Style This June

BY Ben Atkinson 27 Views
air-jordan-5-og-grape-sneaker-news
Image via @zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 5 OG "Grape" returns this June with a retro look that taps into nostalgia, history, and summer vibes.

The Air Jordan 5 OG "Grape" colorway is coming back this June, bringing with it one of the most iconic looks in the Jordan legacy. Originally debuting in 1990, the sneaker was part of Tinker Hatfield’s innovative run with the Air Jordan line. It quickly stood out thanks to its bold mix of purple and teal, paired with a clean white leather upper. Over the years, the "Grape" colorway has gained legendary status among collectors and fans. Worn famously by Will Smith on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the sneaker carries a nostalgic edge that blends sport and pop culture.

It was last retroed in 2013 and again in 2018, but the 2025 release brings it back in true OG form. The return is timed perfectly for summer and will make waves once again. Jordan Brand is dropping this pair in full family sizing, giving both longtime fans and new sneakerheads a chance to grab a piece of Jordan history. From the reflective tongue to the translucent sole, every detail stays true to the original blueprint. Overall, as shown in the photos, the execution looks crisp and faithful to past releases.

Air Jordan 5 OG "Grape" Release Date

The Air Jordan 5 OG "Grape" features a white leather base with purple midsoles and teal shark teeth details. The black tongue liner adds contrast, while icy translucent outsoles complete the classic look. Further, teal Jumpman logos on the tongues and heels stay true to the original styling.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” is going to return on June 21st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. The release will come in full family sizing and is expected to be one of the most anticipated drops of the summer. With its vibrant color palette and retro appeal, the pair brings back a fan-favorite from Jordan Brand’s golden era.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
