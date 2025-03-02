The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” Returns This April

The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” is making a long-awaited return this April, bringing back one of the most beloved non-Chicago colorways in sneaker history. First released in 1990, the “Grape” edition was an instant classic, thanks to its clean white upper, vibrant purple tongue, and teal accents. While Michael Jordan never wore this colorway on the court, it became a fan favorite, cementing its place in sneaker culture. The Air Jordan 5 was designed by Tinker Hatfield and introduced innovative features like a reflective tongue, lace lock system, and a visible Air unit.

Inspired by World War II fighter planes, the sneaker’s shark-tooth design on the midsole gave it an aggressive look. Over the years, the “Grape” colorway has seen several retros, but its iconic status remains unchanged. This latest version stays true to the original design, keeping the nostalgic details intact. Looking at the newly released images, the sneaker is as stunning as ever. The crisp white leather upper contrasts beautifully with the bold purple and teal highlights, while the icy outsole adds a fresh touch. Whether you are a longtime collector or new to the Jordan brand, the return of the Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” is a release you will not want to miss.

Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape”

Image via GOAT

The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” features a smooth white leather upper with striking purple and teal accents. A satin-finished tongue shines in deep purple, while teal Jumpman branding adds contrast. The midsole carries the signature shark-tooth design in bold teal, sitting atop a translucent outsole. A visible Air unit provides classic comfort, while the lace lock system completes the retro aesthetic. This timeless design is set to return in April.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” is going to return on April 19th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.This highly anticipated release serves as both a nod to history and an essential addition for sneaker fans and collectors alike.

Image via GOAT