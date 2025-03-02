The Air Jordan 4 Cincinnati Bearcats PE Is A Gold-Laced Exclusive

Jordan Brand has a long history of crafting exclusive sneakers for college basketball programs. The Air Jordan 4 Cincinnati Bearcats PE is the latest in that tradition. Designed for players and staff, this special edition pays tribute to the school’s legacy. Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this pair will not be releasing to the public. That only adds to its mystique, making it a true collector’s piece for those lucky enough to own it. The Air Jordan 4 has always been a standout in the Jordan lineup. First released in 1989, it was the second Jordan designed by Tinker Hatfield. Its mix of style and performance made it an instant classic.

Over the years, the model has been reimagined in countless ways, from original colorways to modern collaborations. Jordan Brand’s Player Exclusives give college teams a unique way to celebrate their identity while reinforcing their connection to the Jumpman legacy. The Cincinnati Bearcats PE comes with premium details that set it apart. The photos provided showcase its luxurious design, with a clean upper accented by signature branding. Gold hardware and special touches highlight its exclusivity. While fans will not be able to buy this pair, it is another example of how Jordan Brand continues to merge basketball heritage with high-level craftsmanship.

Air Jordan 4 Cincinnati Bearcats PE

The Air Jordan 4 Cincinnati Bearcats PE features a premium white leather upper with subtle suede overlays for a refined look. Metallic gold accents elevate the design, appearing on the Jumpman branding, lace tips, and hang tag. The signature mesh panels remain, ensuring breathability, while the classic Air cushioning provides comfort. A crisp white midsole and rubber outsole complete the design. As an exclusive release for the Bearcats basketball team, this sneaker will not see a public drop.