Exclusive Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Oklahoma” PE

Jordan Brand continues its tradition of exclusive college player editions, this time blessing the Oklahoma Sooners with their own Air Jordan 4 PE. This special edition sneaker won't be hitting retail shelves, making it a true collector’s item. Designed specifically for the Sooners' athletes and staff, this pair blends premium materials with a deep crimson hue, reflecting the school's rich football and basketball legacy. The upper is crafted from premium suede, drenched in a bold Oklahoma red. White laces contrast against the rich tones, while metallic gold accents on the Jumpman logo and lace eyelets add a touch of luxury.

A cream midsole complements the deep red, providing a vintage aesthetic that pairs well with the university’s historic branding. The attention to detail sets this pair apart. One of the standout features is the custom hangtag, which proudly displays the Oklahoma "OU" logo in gold. This element reinforces the exclusivity of the sneaker, ensuring it remains a highly coveted piece among collectors and Sooner fans alike. The mix of suede, mesh, and high-end finishes gives this Air Jordan 4 a premium look and feel. Unfortunately, like most Jordan PEs, these won't see a public release. Only Oklahoma players and select insiders will have access to this stunning pair. Sneakerheads can only hope for a similar general release in the future.

