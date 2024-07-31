Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Washed Teal” Surfaces Online: Mockup

CHONGQING, CHINA - 2020/08/29: Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
A classic summer colorway.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is stepping up its game with the upcoming "Washed Teal" colorway. This sleek sneaker features a clean white upper, giving it a fresh and timeless look. Teal accents steal the show, appearing on the sole, Swoosh, and branding. The "Washed Teal" accents add a splash of vibrant color without overwhelming the design. They highlight the sneaker's classic lines and iconic silhouette. The teal Swoosh pops against the white background, making a statement with every step. The teal sole provides a stylish foundation, perfectly complementing the rest of the shoe. Jordan Brand has nailed it with this one.

The teal branding on the tongue and heel ties the whole look together, adding a cohesive touch. These details make the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Washed Teal" stand out The low-top design offers flexibility and ease of wear. Whether you're a longtime Jordan fan or new to the game, the "Washed Teal" colorway is a must-have. Get ready to add a fresh pop of color to your sneaker rotation when these drop. Keep an eye out for the release date because these are sure to fly off the shelves.

"Washed Teal" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Mockup via Sneaker Files

The shoes feature a washed teal rubber sole paired with a crisp sail midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from white leather, complemented by matching white leather overlays. Further, washed teal leather Swooshes add a striking contrast on the sides, along with a leather heel tab. A washed teal Nike logo accents the tongue, while the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo is stitched in white on the heel.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Washed Teal” is going to drop in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

...