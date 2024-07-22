Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Howard University” Gets Updated First Look

This new mockup is reportedly more accurate.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is set for an exciting release with the "Howard University" colorway. This edition was initially going to mirror the exclusive "PE" pair gifted to the school in 2023, creating a special bond between the sneaker and Howard University. Now, the sneaker has been unveiled in a new color scheme that still pays homage to the university. It’s a groundbreaking moment, as it's the first Nike x HBCU collaboration available to the public. Be ready to grab your pair and celebrate this iconic collaboration that honors both sneaker culture and HBCU heritage.

The "Howard University" Air Jordan 1 Low OG is more than just a sneaker. It connects iconic sneaker culture with the rich heritage of HBCUs. This release features a classic low-top silhouette and the unique "Howard University" colors, making it a must-have for collectors. The partnership adds depth and meaning to the Air Jordan 1 Low OG, representing both style and cultural significance. It's not just about fashion; it's a symbol of pride and history. Don’t miss the chance to own a piece of history that beautifully combines style and cultural pride.

“Howard University” Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via Sneaker Files and zsneakerheadz

Note that this is a new mockup image and not the official image. That being said, Sneaker Files and zsneakerheadz have reported that this is an accurate look. These shoes feature a gum rubber sole and a sail midsole. Also, the uppers are comprised of a white leather base, with navy blue and vibrant red leather overlays. Finally, Nike branding is found all around the sneakers in both red and navy blue as well as white.