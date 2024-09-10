Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Howard University” On-Foot Images

These look good on-foot.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Howard University” will be released on October 12th. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

These sneakers feature a blue rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. The base is made of white leather, contrasted by navy and red leather overlays. A navy Nike Swoosh decorates the sides, along with white laces and a white tongue. Red Nike branding on the tongue matches the colorway. The heels have the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo in blue stitching, giving them a classic look.

On-foot photos have surfaced of the highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Howard University" colorway, building even more excitement . Initially meant to replicate the exclusive "PE" pair gifted to the school in 2023, this release still honors Howard University with a fresh, new color scheme. It also marks a historic moment as the first Nike x HBCU collaboration available to the public. Fans can now look forward to grabbing this iconic pair, celebrating both sneaker culture and the legacy of HBCUs.

