Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Howard University” On-Foot Images

On-foot photos have surfaced of the highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Howard University" colorway, building even more excitement. Initially meant to replicate the exclusive "PE" pair gifted to the school in 2023, this release still honors Howard University with a fresh, new color scheme. It also marks a historic moment as the first Nike x HBCU collaboration available to the public. Fans can now look forward to grabbing this iconic pair, celebrating both sneaker culture and the legacy of HBCUs.
The "Howard University" Air Jordan 1 Low OG is more than just a sneaker—it symbolizes the connection between iconic sneaker culture and the rich heritage of HBCUs. Featuring a classic low-top silhouette, this edition shines with Howard University's distinctive colors, making it a must-have for collectors. This partnership adds depth to the Air Jordan 1 Low OG, blending style with cultural significance. This release is not only about fashion but also about pride and history. Don't miss your chance to own a piece that perfectly fuses timeless style with cultural importance.
"Howard University" Air Jordan 1 Low OG
These sneakers feature a blue rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. The base is made of white leather, contrasted by navy and red leather overlays. A navy Nike Swoosh decorates the sides, along with white laces and a white tongue. Red Nike branding on the tongue matches the colorway. The heels have the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo in blue stitching, giving them a classic look.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Howard University” will be released on October 12th. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
