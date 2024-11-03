Vibrant "Polaroid" Air Jordan 1 Low Officially Unveiled

The insoles steal the show.

The Air Jordan 1 Low is gearing up for a big release with its "Polaroid" colorway, which pays tribute to the origins of the iconic Jumpman logo. This special edition sneaker creatively references the famous photo that inspired the logo, blending nostalgia with contemporary style. Official photos have surfaced, showcasing vibrant teal patent leather on the toe box, heel, and Swoosh, providing a bold pop of color against the clean white leather upper. This combination creates a striking contrast and gives the sneaker a fresh, stylish look. A black sole adds depth to the overall color palette, enhancing the shoe's appeal.

One of the most exciting features of the "Polaroid" colorway is the unique insole design, which incorporates Polaroid-inspired images. Using teal and yellow tones, the insoles further highlight the photographic theme behind this release. As a women's exclusive, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Polaroid" is set to attract sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. With its vibrant colors, thoughtful design elements, and a nod to basketball history, this sneaker is sure to be a standout addition to any collection.

These sneakers feature a dark rubber sole combined with a sleek black midsole. The base is made of bright teal leather, with light grey leather overlays. A teal Nike Swoosh decorates the sides, along with blue laces and a grey tongue. Teal Jordan branding on the tongue enhances the color scheme. Lastly, the insoles showcase Polaroid images of Michael Jordan.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Polaroid” will be released on November 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

