Devin Booker's "Sunset" Nike Book 1 Official Images

Make a statement on court with this pair.

Official photos have surfaced for the Nike Book 1, Devin Booker's signature sneaker, which is making waves with its upcoming "Sunset" colorway. This new edition features a striking orange-to-purple gradient rubber sole that captures the essence of a sunset. The purple canvas upper provides a sleek and stylish appearance, making it perfect for both on and off the court. The "Sunset" colorway is not only visually appealing but also represents Booker's dynamic play style and his connection to the game's beauty. The gradient sole ensures excellent traction and support, ideal for quick movements and sharp turns, while the canvas upper offers durability and a comfortable fit.

This sneaker blends performance with style, showcasing Booker's influence in the basketball world. The vibrant colors and unique design details make it a standout piece in any sneaker collection. Fans of Devin Booker and sneaker enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating this release. With the "Sunset" colorway, the Nike Book 1 continues to redefine sneaker design. It's more than just footwear; it's a declaration of style and performance. Keep an eye out for the release date, as this pair is set to be essential for anyone looking to enhance their game and sneaker rotation.

"Sunset" Nike Book 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers showcase a purplish-pink to orange gradient rubber sole and a purple midsole. Additionally, the uppers consist of a lively purple canvas, with more matching overlays. A purple canvas Swoosh is also present on the sides. The tongues display orange Book 1 branding, while the heels feature pink Chapter One branding.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Book 1 “Sunset” is releasing on November 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike