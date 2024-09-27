Nike Book 1 “Sunrise” Officially Unveiled

This pair is a masterpiece.

Official photos of the Nike Book 1 "Sunrise" colorway have been released, building excitement for Devin Booker's signature sneaker. This edition showcases a striking orange-to-purple gradient gum sole, evoking the colors of a sunrise. The light pink canvas upper adds a fresh and stylish touch, making it versatile for both basketball and casual wear. The "Sunrise" colorway blends top-notch performance with eye-catching aesthetics, ensuring both style and function. The gradient sole provides excellent grip and support, making it perfect for quick, dynamic movements on the court. The durable light pink canvas upper offers comfort and a snug fit for extended play.

This sneaker embodies Devin Booker's unique influence and flair. The vibrant color combination reflects the beauty of a sunrise, symbolizing new beginnings and energy. Fans of Booker and sneaker enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting this release, knowing it will be a standout piece in any collection. With the "Sunrise" colorway, the Nike Book 1 continues to push boundaries in sneaker design, blending art with athletic performance. Keep an eye on the release date, as this pair is shaping up to be a must-have for sneakerheads and basketball fans alike.

"Sunrise" Nike Book 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers come with a purple-to-orange gum rubber sole paired with a light pink midsole. Additionally, the uppers are made from a light pink canvas foundation, with matching canvas overlays. A light pink canvas Swoosh decorates the sides. Lastly, the tongues display orange Book 1 branding, and the heels feature Chapter 1 branding.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Book 1 “Sunrise” is releasing on October 10th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike