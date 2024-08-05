Nike Book 1 “Sunrise” Coming This Fall

Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns - Game Four
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 28: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the second half of game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.The Timberwolves defeated the Suns 122-116 and win the series 4-0. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
This pair joins the "Sunset" colorway as well.

The Nike Book 1, Devin Booker's signature sneaker, is making waves with its upcoming "Sunrise" colorway. This edition features an orange to purple gum rubber sole, reminiscent of a beautiful sunrise. The light pink canvas upper adds a fresh and stylish look, perfect for both basketball and casual wear. The "Sunrise" colorway is all about blending performance with striking aesthetics. The gradient gum sole provides excellent grip and support, ideal for quick moves on the court. The light pink canvas upper is not just about looks; it offers durability and a comfortable fit for long hours of play.

This sneaker is a testament to Booker's influence and style. The unique color combination captures the essence of a sunrise, symbolizing new beginnings and energy. Fans of Devin Booker and sneakerheads are eagerly anticipating this release, knowing it will be a standout addition to any collection. With the "Sunrise" colorway, the Nike Book 1 continues to set new standards in sneaker design. It's more than just footwear; it's a blend of art and athleticism. Keep an eye out for the release date, as this pair is poised to be a must-have.

"Fall" Nike Book 1

The sneakers feature a purple-to-orange gum rubber sole and a light pink midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a light pink canvas base, with light pink canvas overlays. Also, a light pink canvas Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, the tongues feature orange Book 1 branding and the heels feature Chapter 1 branding.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Book 1 “Sunrise” is releasing on November 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

