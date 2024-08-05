Nike Book 1 “Sunrise” Coming This Fall

This pair joins the "Sunset" colorway as well.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Book 1 “Sunrise” is releasing on November 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The Nike Book 1, Devin Booker's signature sneaker, is making waves with its upcoming "Sunrise" colorway . This edition features an orange to purple gum rubber sole, reminiscent of a beautiful sunrise. The light pink canvas upper adds a fresh and stylish look, perfect for both basketball and casual wear. The "Sunrise" colorway is all about blending performance with striking aesthetics. The gradient gum sole provides excellent grip and support, ideal for quick moves on the court. The light pink canvas upper is not just about looks; it offers durability and a comfortable fit for long hours of play.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.