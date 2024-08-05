Nike Book 1 “Sunset” Release Date Revealed

BYBen Atkinson82 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8
LILLE, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Devin Booker #15 of Team United States looks on during a Men's basketball group phase-group C game between the United States and Puerto Rico on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on August 03, 2024 in Lille, France. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
A beautiful combination of colors for the Book 1.

The Nike Book 1 is Devin Booker's signature sneaker, and it's making waves with its upcoming "Sunset" colorway. This new edition features an eye-catching orange-to-purple gradient rubber sole, capturing the essence of a sunset. The purple canvas upper adds a sleek and stylish look, perfect for both on and off the court. The "Sunset" colorway is not just about aesthetics; it represents Booker's dynamic play style and his connection to the game's beauty. The gradient sole provides excellent traction and support, making it ideal for quick movements and sharp turns. The canvas upper ensures durability while offering a comfortable fit.

This sneaker is a blend of performance and style, reflecting Booker's influence in the basketball world. The vibrant colors and unique design elements make it stand out in any sneaker collection. Fans of Devin Booker and sneaker enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting this release. With the "Sunset" colorway, the Nike Book 1 continues to push the boundaries of sneaker design. It's more than just a shoe; it's a statement of style and performance. Keep an eye out for the release date, as this pair is set to be a must-have for anyone looking to elevate their game and their sneaker rotation.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low OG x PSG Receives Retailer Photos

"Sunset" Nike Book 1

The sneakers feature a purplish-pink to orange gradient rubber sole and a purple midsole. Further, the uppers are comprised of a vibrant purple canvas, with more matching overlays. Also, a purple canvas Swoosh is on the sides. The tongues feature orange Book 1 branding and the heels feature pink Chapter One branding.

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Book 1 “Sunset” is releasing on November 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 “Mint Foam” Gets Mockup Images

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
...