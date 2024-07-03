Nike Book 1 “Sun Bleached” Gets Official Images

The Nike Book 1 is coming in a stunning "Sun Bleached" colorway. This edition, Devin Booker's signature sneaker, features an all-purple scheme. The upper is bathed in a soft lilac hue, giving it a fresh and stylish look. A darker purple Swoosh adorns the sides, adding contrast and depth to the design. The Nike Book 1 combines performance and style. The all-purple colorway is eye-catching and unique, perfect for those who want to stand out. The construction ensures durability and comfort, suitable for both on and off the court.
Sleek lines and a modern aesthetic reflect Booker's personal style and dynamic play. The cushioned midsole provides excellent support, ensuring comfort during intense games or casual wear. The "Sun Bleached" colorway is a fresh addition to the Nike Book 1 lineup. Its vibrant color and high-quality materials make it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and Devin Booker fans alike. This release is highly anticipated and expected to be a popular choice. Don’t miss out on the Nike Book 1 "Sun Bleached." It’s a perfect blend of style, performance, and signature flair.
"Sun Bleached" Nike Book 1
The sneakers feature a lilac rubber sole and midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from a matching lilac base with reflective overlays. Further, a darker purple Nike Swoosh adds a touch of flair to the sides. White laces and a matching tongue complete the look. Booker's personal branding, with "BOOK" in vibrant orange on the tongues, adds a personalized touch. With its clean design and unique details, these sneakers are set to make a big impact. Overall, fans eagerly anticipate getting their hands on Booker's first signature shoe.
More Photos
Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Book 1 “Sun Bleached” is releasing on July 18th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
