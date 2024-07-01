Nike Book 1 “Lilac Bloom” Receives A First Look

DBook's sneaker gets a new colorway.

The Nike Book 1 is releasing in a stunning "Lilac Bloom" colorway. This edition, Devin Booker's signature sneaker, features an all-purple scheme. The shoe's upper is bathed in a soft lilac hue, giving it a fresh and stylish look. A darker purple Swoosh adorns the sides, adding contrast and depth to the design. The Nike Book 1 combines both performance and style.

The cushioned midsole provides excellent support, ensuring comfort during intense games or casual wear. The "Lilac Bloom" colorway is a fresh addition to the Nike Book 1 lineup.

The sneakers boast a lilac rubber sole and midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from a matching lilac base with reflective overlays. Adding a touch of flair, a darker purple Nike Swoosh graces the sides, complemented by white laces and a matching tongue. Booker's personal branding, featuring "BOOK" in vibrant orange on the tongues, adds a personalized touch. With its clean design and unique details, there's no doubt that these sneakers will make a big impact. Fans eagerly anticipate getting their hands on Booker's first signature shoe.