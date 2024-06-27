Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor Surfaces Online: New Images

BYBen Atkinson77 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via size?
Bad Bunny is dropping another sneaker.

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican sensation, is shaking up the sneaker world with his latest collaboration: the Adidas Gazelle Indoor sneaker. This pair boasts a light colorway that’s both fresh and stylish, perfect for making a statement on the streets. Featuring a gum rubber sole and a white leather upper adorned with sail and black details, these sneakers exude a sleek, contemporary vibe. The subtle accents add depth and character to the design, reflecting Bad Bunny’s unique sense of style. As a global icon in music and fashion, Bad Bunny brings his signature flair to the Adidas Gazelle Indoor sneaker.

The collaboration between Bad Bunny and Adidas is a match made in sneaker heaven, combining the brand’s heritage with the artist’s creative vision. With its clean silhouette and attention to detail, the Adidas Gazelle Indoor sneaker is sure to be a hit among sneakerheads and Bad Bunny fans alike. Beyond its stylish appearance, the Adidas Gazelle Indoor sneaker offers comfort and performance for everyday wear. Whether you’re hitting the stage or hitting the streets, these sneakers provide the support you need to stay on top of your game.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low x Comme des Garçons Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

Adidas Gazelle Indoor x Bad Bunny

Image via size?

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and matching midsole. Also, their uppers are crafted from cream leather with sail suede overlays. Further, the iconic Three Stripes of Adidas are made of black leather along the sides. The tongue and laces continue the black and sail theme, matching the suede overlays. Finally, "Benito" branding appears on the sides, and the product tag is uniquely placed on the outside heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor will be released sometime this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via size?
Image via size?

Read More: Nike SB Dunk Low “Dark Smoke Grey” Surfaces Online: New Images

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour - Louisville, KYSneakersBad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor Coming This Year2.2K
2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1SneakersBad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor First Photos897
SneakerHeader.001SneakersBad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor “San Juan” Gets Official Images1402
Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour Night Two - Atlanta, GASneakersBad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor “San Juan” Slated For This Month: First Look1.7K