Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor Coming This Year

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican sensation, is shaking up the sneaker world with his latest collaboration: the Adidas Gazelle Indoor sneaker. This pair boasts a light colorway that's both fresh and stylish, perfect for making a statement on the streets. Featuring a gum rubber sole and a white leather upper adorned with sail and black details, these sneakers exude a sleek and contemporary vibe. The subtle accents add depth and character to the design, reflecting Bad Bunny's unique sense of style. As a global icon in music and fashion, Bad Bunny brings his signature flair to the Adidas Gazelle Indoor sneaker.

The collaboration between Bad Bunny and Adidas is a match made in sneaker heaven, combining the brand's heritage with the artist's creative vision. With its clean silhouette and attention to detail, the Adidas Gazelle Indoor sneaker is sure to be a hit among sneakerheads and Bad Bunny fans alike. Beyond its stylish appearance, the Adidas Gazelle Indoor sneaker offers comfort and performance for everyday wear. Whether you're hitting the stage or hitting the streets, these sneakers provide the support you need to stay on top of your game.

Adidas Gazelle Indoor x Bad Bunny

The sneakers boast a gum rubber sole and corresponding midsole. Their uppers are made of cream leather with sail suede overlays. Additionally, the iconic Three Stripes of Adidas are black leather along the sides. The tongue and laces follow suit in black and sail, echoing the suede overlays. "Benito" branding is on the sides and the product tag is interestingly placed on the outside heels.

More Photos

The Sole Supplier reports that the Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor will be released on May 10th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

