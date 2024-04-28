Nike Air Force 1 Low “Notebook Doodle” Receives Drop Details

The Nike Dunk Low is set to make a statement with its upcoming "Notebook Doodle" colorway, featuring a coconut milk base and a vintage green canvas upper. This unique iteration draws inspiration from the doodles and imagery commonly found in high school notebooks, adding a playful and nostalgic touch to the classic Dunk Low silhouette. The coconut milk base provides a clean and versatile backdrop for the vintage green canvas upper, creating a visually dynamic contrast that captures the essence of high school nostalgia. Each pair is designed to evoke memories of doodling during class.

Whether you're a seasoned sneaker enthusiast or a newcomer to the game, these sneakers offer a fresh and playful take on a beloved classic. Beyond its eye-catching design, the Nike Dunk Low "Notebook Doodle" delivers on performance as well. With its responsive cushioning and supportive fit, these sneakers are built to keep up with your active lifestyle. Whether you're hitting the streets or hanging out with friends, the Dunk Low "Notebook Doodle" is sure to turn heads and spark conversations wherever you go. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to grow for the Nike Dunk Low "Notebook Doodle" colorway.

Read More: Nike Air Max Dn “White/Metallic Silver” Coming Very Soon

"Notebook Doodle" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark green rubber sole and a clean sail midsole with dark green AIR branding. The upper features a coconut milk leather base with green canvas overlays and black textured Swoosh. Also, you can find Nike branding in green and coconut milk on the tongue and heel, with coconut milk laces.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Notebook Doodle” will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Dunk Low Twist “Coconut Milk” Official Photos Revealed

[Via]