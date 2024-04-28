Nike Air Max Dn “White/Metallic Silver” Coming Very Soon

Prepare to elevate your style with the Nike Air Max Dn in its sleek "White/Metallic Silver" colorway. Featuring a grey base and all-white upper, this iteration exudes modern sophistication. The monochromatic design adds understated luxury, perfect for any occasion. Step confidently into the future with these sleek kicks known for their innovative design and cutting-edge technology. Comfort and performance of the sneakers are incredibly important, and this Nike Air Max Dn has every box ticked.

With its lightweight construction and responsive cushioning, the Air Max Dn ensures optimal support and performance. Whether on the streets or in the gym, these sneakers keep you looking and feeling your best. Embrace the simplicity and sophistication of the "White/Metallic Silver" colorway as you add it to your rotation. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of sneaker history with the timeless Nike Air Max Dn. Overall, this pair is the latest innovation from Nike and the silhouette has proven to be a big success.

"White/Metallic Silver" Nike Air Max Dn

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole with a clean white Phylon midsole with four Nike air units under the heel. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from an all-white material and feature a very cohesive look for the sneakers. A small white Nike Swoosh is on the sides, and grey details are located on the sides and heels. Finally, more Nike branding is located on the tongues and heels of the shoes.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Dn “White/Metallic Silver” will be released on May 3rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

