Nike Dunk Low “Cosmic Clay” Officially Unveiled: Details

The Nike Dunk Low is set to drop its highly anticipated "Cosmic Clay" colorway, captivating sneakerheads with its vibrant design. Featuring a clean sail leather base contrasted by striking orange leather overlays, these sneakers exude a bold and energetic aesthetic. The "Cosmic Clay" colorway adds a fresh twist to the classic Dunk Low silhouette, offering a perfect balance of style and versatility. The combination of the sail base and orange overlays creates a visually dynamic look that's sure to make a statement on the streets.

With responsive cushioning and a supportive fit, these sneakers deliver comfort and support for all-day wear. The "Cosmic Clay" colorway is a testament to the Dunk Low's enduring popularity and its ability to evolve with the times. Whether you're a seasoned sneaker enthusiast or new to the game, these sneakers offer a fresh take on a classic silhouette that's sure to elevate your sneaker rotation. As the release date draws near, anticipation continues to build for the Nike Dunk Low "Cosmic Clay" colorway.

Read More: Air Jordan 13 “Dune Red” Official Retailer Photos

"Cosmic Clay" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. The upper features a sail leather base with orange leather black overlays. The Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, also in concord leather. Sail laces and an orange heel tab complete the design. Nike branding can be found on both the tongues and heels. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway, combining sail and orange tones, to create a cohesive sneaker.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Cosmic Clay” will be released on July 6th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Black Raspberry” Coming Soon

[Via]